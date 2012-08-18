Image caption The body of Kevin Kennedy was found on land between Rossington Road and Burrows Court

A 50-year-old has been charged with the murder of a man who was found dead in a Nottingham suburb.

The body of Kevin Kennedy, 50, of no fixed address, was discovered on land between Rossington Road and Burrows Court in Sneinton on 8 August.

A Home Office post-mortem examination on Mr Kennedy proved inconclusive.

Peter Healy, 50, of Lord Nelson Street, Sneinton, will appear before Nottingham magistrates later. He is also charged with actual bodily harm and theft.