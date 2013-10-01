2 October 2013 Last updated at 00:04

Nottingham Goose Fair: Seven centuries of festivities

Nottingham's historic Goose Fair returns on Wednesday - for what is believed to be the 719th year.

First held in the 13th Century, it is one of the largest and oldest travelling fairs in Europe. Legend has it the festivities began to celebrate the arrival in the city of thousands of geese from the Fenlands.

An outbreak of bubonic plague in 1646 and two world wars reportedly account for only a handful of times the fair has ever been cancelled.

Here, Hilary Silvester from the local civic society explores the Goose Fair's history, and its significance to Nottingham folk.

Pictures of Goose Fair courtesy of Picture the Past, Getty Images, Nottingham City Council, A P Knighton, Edgar Lloyd, Debbie Davies, Bernard Beilby. Music by Steppenwolf.

