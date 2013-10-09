Police officer breaks leg in Nottingham pub callout

A police officer has been seriously injured while dealing with a disturbance in a Nottingham pub.

Officers were called to a pub on Goosegate at about 01:00 BST, Nottinghamshire Police said.

While responding to the disturbance, the police officer was injured and suffered a broken leg. He is being treated in hospital.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and is still in custody.