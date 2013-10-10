In pictures: Nottingham researchers showcase future of 3D printing
Researchers from Nottingham University are showcasing the future of 3D printing at a landmark exhibition at the London Science Museum.
-
A 3D printing exhibition has opened at the London Science Museum which researchers say showcases a landmark technology that will transform manufacturing and medicine.
-
Professor Richard Haugh from the University of Nottingham, which is sponsoring the exhibition, said the event was "significant" in showing what could be achieved in the future.
-
One of the highlights is a 3D-printed functionalised prosthetic arm with electronic moving parts and nerve endings which has been created by students at the university.
-
Professor Haugh said Nottingham's centre was leading the next phase of 3D printing with mixed materials and multifunctional devices which allowed objects to be printed as a whole.
-
Other items on show will look at how 3D printing has inspired artists as well as engineers trying to make planes more efficient by creating lighter parts.
-
Exhibition leader Suzy Antoniw said: "Every day we learn about new ways in which people from across society are capitalising on the technology to realise their ideas."
-
Ms Antoniw said the 3D body parts and organs in the exhibition were "a prime example of how 3D-printed innovations could transform people’s lives".
-
The exhibition is free and runs until July 2014.