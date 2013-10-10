In pictures: Nottingham researchers showcase future of 3D printing

Researchers from Nottingham University are showcasing the future of 3D printing at a landmark exhibition at the London Science Museum.

  • Horse Marionette posed by Michaella Janse Van Vurren

    A 3D printing exhibition has opened at the London Science Museum which researchers say showcases a landmark technology that will transform manufacturing and medicine.

  • Professor Richard Haugh looks at a circuitry plan

    Professor Richard Haugh from the University of Nottingham, which is sponsoring the exhibition, said the event was "significant" in showing what could be achieved in the future.

  • prosthetic hand created by the university's research centre

    One of the highlights is a 3D-printed functionalised prosthetic arm with electronic moving parts and nerve endings which has been created by students at the university.

  • prosthetic arm created by the university's research centre

    Professor Haugh said Nottingham's centre was leading the next phase of 3D printing with mixed materials and multifunctional devices which allowed objects to be printed as a whole.

  • 3D printed architectural solar analysis for National Bank of Kuwait and design representing 'Imaginary Begins'

    Other items on show will look at how 3D printing has inspired artists as well as engineers trying to make planes more efficient by creating lighter parts.

  • The Krizant MGX by Michaella Janse Van Vurren

    Exhibition leader Suzy Antoniw said: "Every day we learn about new ways in which people from across society are capitalising on the technology to realise their ideas."

  • 3D printed hip and knee implants by Reinshaw plc

    Ms Antoniw said the 3D body parts and organs in the exhibition were "a prime example of how 3D-printed innovations could transform people’s lives".

  • Model of 1938 Bristol Mercury radial aircraft engine and Running show with laser sintered heel

    The exhibition is free and runs until July 2014.

