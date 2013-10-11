Bite mark clue after Mansfield sex attack

Image caption The area has been cordoned off while investigations take place

A bite mark on the hand of a man that committed a brutal sexual assault in a Nottinghamshire park could lead to his identification, police have said.

The victim bit her attacker's hand during the ordeal at the Racecourse Park, Mansfield, at about 21:00 BST, on 29 September.

Detectives said the man could still have the scars on his hand and have appealed to the public for information.

A 32-year-old man arrested at the time has been released without charge.

'Scared and jumpy'

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was walking her dog when a man approached her and asked for the time.

After telling him, she was then punched and dragged away from the path to a grassed area.

The man then subjected her to a serious sexual assault before fleeing in the direction of Eakring Road.

Detectives have said he may have also had dirt and possibly blood on his clothing.

The victim said: "I've walked that park night and day for more than 10 years with my dog and I grew up around here so used the park as a kid.

"Since it happened, I've felt nervous, sick, scared and jumpy.

"I've been out and walked into town but the second I hear someone behind me I have to stop and look to see who it is and if it's a man I think 'should I let him pass, cross the road?'

"You should be able to go out without fear of anything happening to you. I want this man off the streets."

Police said the area is popular with other dog walkers and at least two people passed by, on foot and on bicycle, as the attack took place.

Det Insp Darren Mee said: "The victim in this attack has showed a tremendous amount of courage following her ordeal which happened in an area enjoyed by many of Mansfield's residents.

"We are working closely with the community and we are stepping up patrols at Racecourse Park, particularly in the evenings.

"This kind of assault is rare and we will do everything we can to make sure Mansfield is a safe place to live and work."

Anyone with information should contact Nottinghamshire Police.