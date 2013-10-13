Teenager dies in Markham Moor car crash

An 18-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Nottinghamshire.

The accident happened shortly after 03:15 BST on Saturday on Great North Road at Markham Moor, near Retford.

The teenager, who is thought to have been a passenger in a silver Ford Ranger, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver and three other passengers were taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre but were not thought to have serious injuries.

Police want to hear from witnesses.