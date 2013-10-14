Thomas Chambler, 18, named as Markham Moor crash victim

An 18-year-old man killed in a crash in Nottinghamshire has been named by police.

The accident happened early on Saturday morning on Great North Road at Markham Moor, near Retford.

Thomas Chambler, who was a passenger in a silver Ford Ranger, died at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver and three other occupants were taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre but were not thought to have serious injuries.

Police want to hear from witnesses.