Beeston body find prompts three arrests

Image caption The victim was found dead on Sunday at a flat in Beeston

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a body in Nottinghamshire.

The victim, thought to be in his 20s, was found dead in a flat in Villa Street, Beeston, on Sunday afternoon by officers called to the scene.

Two people aged 23 and one aged 32 were arrested on Tuesday and remain in police custody.

Police said they had not yet formally identified the dead man and were awaiting the results of a post-mortem.