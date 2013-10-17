Nottingham council housing: City unveils 400-home plan

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Several tower blocks in the city are being demolished for make way for the council housing.

Nottingham City Council has unveiled plans to build 400 new homes over the next four years.

Work has been going on to demolish five, 16-storey tower blocks in Lenton to make way for the homes.

Two blocks have so far been demolished and residents are still living in the remaining three but these should be empty within the next 18 months.

Most of the rubble from the sites is destined for use in the building of the A453 from the M1 to Nottingham.

Nick Murphy, Nottingham City Council's chief executive, said: "These blocks needed a lot of maintenance and the projection of how much it was going to cost, coupled with tenants' views on living here meant the most sensible option was to redevelop entirely."

'City transformation'

Lenton tower block residents Alan and Eileen Gough said they had mixed feelings about the plans.

"It'll be a bit of a wrench to be honest," said Mrs Gough. "These flats are a good space and going somewhere smaller, I've got to get rid of a lot of stuff."

Mr Gough added: "They're not very warm and apparently all crumbling away."

Nottingham City Councillor Alex Ball said the city had not seen a housing project of this size in more than 40 years.

"This is not just about bricks and mortar, it's about transforming the Nottingham skyline, creating communities that people will be proud of and improving the health and wellbeing of tenants."

New, affordable homes will be built in Radford, Bestwood Park, Aspley, Top Valley and St Ann's, the council said.