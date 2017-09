Image caption Tests showed Simon Hay had been beaten to death

A man whose body was discovered in a Nottinghamshire flat on Sunday had been beaten to death, police said.

Simon John Hay, 47, was found dead in Villa Street, Beeston, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.

Police said they went to the address following a tip-off from a member of the public and a post-mortem examination had revealed his injuries.

Two men aged 23 and one man aged 32 who were arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder remain in police custody.