Simon Hay death: Three men charged with Beeston murder
- 18 October 2013
- From the section Nottingham
Three men have been charged with murdering a man who was found beaten to death at a flat in Nottinghamshire.
The body of Simon John Hay, 47, was discovered in Villa Street, Beeston, at about 17:00 BST on Sunday.
Callum Dickinson, 23, Karl Anthony Raynor, 32, both of Beeston, and Christopher Michael Royston, 23, of Cotgrave, are due appear before magistrates later.
Police said they went to the address following a tip-off.