Moor Bridge crossing deaths site bridge opened

A bridge built at a rail crossing where a teenager was fatally injured by a tram has been opened.

Lindsey Inger, 13, was hit at the Moor Bridge crossing in Bestwood, near Nottingham, last November.

Jean Hoggart, 56, and her grandson Mikey Dawson, seven, were killed at the same site in 2008.

Family and friends of Lindsey had campaigned for the bridge, and Network Rail said the £1.5m crossing had been put in place "as quickly as possible".

It was opened by Sherwood MP Mark Spencer, who backed calls for it to be named after the teenager.

Image caption Lindsey Inger was the third person to be accidentally killed at the Moor Bridge crossing

"It is a decision for Network Rail and the family whether it is officially called Lindsey's bridge.

"But I refer to it as Lindsey's bridge and if everybody does that, that is what it will be," he said.

An investigation into Mrs Hoggart's death found she may have been confused by the noise of a passing tram.

In February 2012, Network Rail paid undisclosed damages to her widower after accepting legal responsibility for the accident.

The inquiry into Lindsey's death found she did not react to a warning horn and may have been distracted by bright security lights, as well as noise from the nearby rail tracks and a busy road.

Network Rail said all level crossings were regularly assessed and since the Moor Bridge site was closed in February, work has been done "as quickly as possible".