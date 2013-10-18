EDL spokesman Guramit Singh Kalirai finally jailed for robbery bid

Image caption Guramit Singh Kalirai failed to turn up for his trial in September

A once-prominent member of the English Defence League (EDL) has been jailed after he went on the run following a violent attempted robbery.

Guramit Singh Kalirai, 31, of Ullswater Crescent in Bramcote, Nottingham, did not turn up to his trial in September.

He was found guilty in his absence and sentenced to six-and-a-half years. His two accomplices were jailed.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, he was sentenced to a further nine months for breaching his bail.

Throat slash

Kalirai, who was previously a spokesman for the EDL, was arrested earlier this month in Long Eaton.

During his trial, the jury heard Kalirai and his two accomplices, Andrew Wheelhouse, from Alfreton, Derbyshire, and David Mura, of Stapleford, Nottinghamshire, had raided a shop in May this year.

The three men pinned the shop assistant to the ground and made threats to slash his throat if he did not hand over cash.

Workers at a neighbouring business who heard shouts called the police and managed to stop one of the men escaping before officers arrived.

They were praised by detectives for their "quick thinking and brave assistance" for helping to thwart the robbery.