Nottinghamshire Police investigate Gamston Airfield death

The death of a man at a Nottinghamshire airfield is being investigated by the police and the Health and Safety Executive.

Officers were called to Gamston Airfield, near Retford, after a skip lorry overturned on Thursday morning.

Tony Jackson, 66, the driver of the lorry, from Lincoln, was taken to Sheffield Northern General Hospital but later died.

Nottinghamshire Police said investigations were continuing.

Officers have urged anyone with information to come forward.