Thomas Chambler family pay tribute to 'gentle giant'

Image caption Thomas Chambler was described by his family as a 'gentle giant'

The family of a man who died in a crash in Nottinghamshire say his death has left a "gaping hole" in their lives.

Thomas Chambler, 18, from East Markham died when a car he was a passenger in crashed in Great North Road at Markham Moor, near Retford.

The accident happened shortly before 03:15 BST on 12 October. Mr Chambler died at the scene.

The driver and three other passengers in the car were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Mr Chambler's family said he had been a keen sportsman and drummer, a volunteer at the Chesterfield Canal and had rang the bells at a church in his village.

They said he had joined the Retford Air Cadets aged 14 and later transferred to the Lincoln squadron, where he rose to the rank of staff cadet.

Cadets from 204 (Lincoln) squadron Air Training Corps will form a guard of honour at his funeral on Friday.

Parents Carol and Francis Chambler described him as a "gentle giant" who "wouldn't hurt a fly".

They said: "Every time he walked into a room, it would light up.

"He was such a caring lad and would do anything for you."

They added: "Without him, our lives have a gaping hole that cannot be filled."