Hucknall onlookers lift car to free boy, 11, after crash

Image copyright Google Image caption Playing field and children's play area on Nabbs Lane, at the junction with Godber Road, in Hucknall

Passers-by helped lift a car to free an 11-year-old boy involved in a two-vehicle collision in Nottinghamshire.

The un-named boy suffered "critical" injuries in the incident in Hucknall on Tuesday, which involved an Iveco Daily van and an Audi A4 Quattro car.

East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) said about a dozen people lifted the car, saving "valuable minutes" to allow crews to provide "life-saving" care.

A local councillor said "safe crossing points" need to be installed.

Paramedics could not initially treat the boy as he was trapped under the car after the incident happened on Nabbs Lane, at the junction with Godber Road, at about 19:00 BST.

Nottinghamshire Police said the schoolboy, who was a pedestrian, was in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

'Excessive speeding'

Councillor Chris Baron, of Ashfield District Council, said: "There is excessive speeding around Nabbs Lane, which is a very busy road and frequently used by young people.

"In the last couple of months, tragically again, we had a lad die and now we've had another accident on Nabbs Lane."

He added a petition urging the installation of pedestrian crossings had been launched by residents.

A mother, who uses the road to drop her children to school, said: "It petrifies me that I've only just allowed my eight-year-old son go to the park himself.

"I don't want to let him out now - he's not leaving the back garden."

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash to contact them.