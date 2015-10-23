Nottingham named as 'Home of English Sport'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Boxer Carl Froch, ice skaters Torvill and Dean and swimmer Rebecca Adlington all either came from Nottingham or trained in the city

Nottingham has been named as England's official Home of Sport following a campaign by tourism body VisitEngland.

The campaign, which included an online poll, was run in a bid to find the country's top sporting destination.

The city has several famous sportsmen and women associated with it, including Brian Clough and figure skaters Torvill and Dean.

The others shortlisted for the title were Gloucestershire, London, Manchester, Rugby and Yorkshire.

Jennifer Spencer, chief executive of Experience Nottinghamshire, said the accolade has the potential to bring more visitors and help the city bid for major sporting events.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nottinghamshire cricketer Stuart Broad at the Trent Bridge cricket ground earlier this year

Brian Clough, the former Nottingham Forest manager, had a huge impact on the city and was honoured with a statue in the city centre.

Earlier this year, one Forest fan paid homage to Clough's European Cup winning team by recreating them in Lego.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Brian Clough, pictured here at the European Cup final in Madrid, is one of the city's best known sporting figures

A film, I Believe in Miracles, about the players was also premiered at the City Ground, with director Johnny Owen describing them as "gods".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Director Jonny Owen (left) and actress Vicky McClure are both proud of their Nottingham roots

The filmmaker tweeted about his delight at the honour and so did his partner, the Nottingham-born This is England star Vicky McClure.

Image copyright VisitEngland Image caption Nottingham's association as the historical home of archery started with Robin Hood

Nottingham's other football club, Notts County, is the oldest professional football league club in the world while the nearby Trent Bridge cricket ground was the scene for a number of victories over Australia.

Image copyright Empics Image caption Meadow Lane, the home of Notts County Football Club

In August, Stuart Broad, who grew up in Nottingham, took eight wickets for just 15 runs at the Nottinghamshire stadium.

In 2016, Nottingham will host the European championships in archery, a sport closely associated with the city's most famous legendary resident Robin Hood.

The Cerebral Palsy World Games was also held in Nottingham, in August.

James Berresford, VisitEngland's chief executive, said: "Live sporting events are great drivers for tourism, worth £3.2bn to the sector.

"[Nottingham was the] site of our glorious Ashes win this summer, the setting for the critically acclaimed I Believe in Miracles film and the home to the National Water Sports Centre. "