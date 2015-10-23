Thomas Burney jailed over Bryony Hollands crash death

Image copyright Police handout Image caption The court heard that Thomas Burney had been taking drugs and tried to hide evidence

A man has been jailed for eight years for causing the death of a university student by dangerous driving.

Sheffield student Bryony Hollands, 19, from Berkshire, died after being struck by a car in Nottingham, in August.

She was walking along Woodthorpe Drive with her boyfriend, 20-year-old Ben Evans, who was left with permanent deafness in one ear.

Thomas Burney, of no fixed address, was believed to have taken cocaine and was three times over the drink drive limit.

'No police'

Burney, 26, had pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and causing injuries by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Judge James Samson told him: "You got out [of the car] only thinking of yourself, you tried to dispose of a syringe and a wrapper and wanted to remove evidence of your drug taking.

"You wanted to remove data from your telephone, no doubt evidence of your dealer.

"You smelled of alcohol and were unsteady on your feet, you told a member of the public you had been taking cocaine and said 'no police'."

Miss Hollands, from Maidenhead, was studying music in Sheffield and had planned a career in music therapy.

Mr Evans said in an impact statement: "The whole thing was surreal, a huge nightmare that I thought I would wake up from but then it finally hit me that it had happened.

"He has destroyed our future. I cannot believe that this has been ripped away by this man's stupidity. I wish every day it had been me."

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Bryony Hollands (left) with her sister Keren

Outside of the court her father paid tribute to all of those her tried to help his daughter.

Mark Hollands said: "Their selfless actions made this a little easier for us to bear [in] sharp contrast to those of Thomas Burney whose irresponsible behaviour has inflicted on us as a family, Bryony's boyfriend Ben, and so many of her young friends, a grief and loss that we will bear a lifetime.

"Bryony gave us 19 years of selfless fun and smiles, words cannot come close to describe how special she was to us."