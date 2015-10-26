Desmond D'Mello inquiry: Patients want copies of secret filming

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Desmond D'Mello continues to be suspended while he is investigated

Former dental patients at the centre of the "biggest recall in NHS history" have threatened legal action to obtain secretly-recorded footage.

They were unknowingly filmed as part of a hygiene investigation into Nottingham dentist Desmond D'Mello.

About 22,000 patients were recalled and many tested for HIV and hepatitis.

The NHS said it gave people the chance to view the footage, but a lawyer representing some of the patients said they were entitled to a copy.

A total of 4,526 patients from the Daybrook Dental Practice were tested for blood-borne viruses after the largest patient recall in NHS history.

Alleged failings of Mr D'Mello include reusing dirty gloves and failing to decontaminate dental instruments.

'Perfectly entitled'

The General Dental Council said he continued to be suspended while he was investigated.

Footage of Mr D'Mello was covertly filmed by his associate dentist in June last year.

Lawyer David Corless-Smith, who is representing some the former patients, has said they want their own copies of the filming.

"They want a copy of the footage, not a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to view the footage" he said.

"They are perfectly entitled to a copy of the footage.

"It's rather inconvenient to patients to have to go to premises of NHS England and sit down comfortably and watch it".

Image copyright Google Image caption Former patients of Desmond D'Mello are 'perfectly entitled' to copies of the secret filming, their lawyer has said

A spokesperson for NHS England said: "Our investigations and actions with regard to Mr D'Mello and his fitness to practice are complete, and we have supplied any evidence we have to the General Dental Council for its own investigations.

"Any enquiries should therefore be referred to them".

The General Dental Council has told the BBC it cannot comment on an ongoing investigation.