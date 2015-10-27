Mysterious Hemlock Stone scanned by drone

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The scan by Richard Gill (right) shows the colours and layers of the rock formation

A drone has been used to scan a mysterious 200 million-year-old sandstone pillar on land in Nottinghamshire.

The Hemlock Stone, in Stapleford, has been the subject of debate over whether it is manmade or a natural feature.

The formation has previously been laser scanned but the method left gaps in the data as the top and upper parts could not be properly reached.

Experts hope the drone scan will help perfect a 3D model for research.

The latest work at the ancient site is part of the Three Stones Project, which has been assisted by the University of Nottingham's Geospatial Institute.

Lukasz Bonenberg, a senior experimental officer with the group, said there was much "doubt" about the nature of the Hemlock Stone.

He said he and his colleagues were trying ascertain whether the 8.5m (28ft) high structure was made by human hands or was caused by water erosion.

Image copyright Richard Gill / Ocuair Ltd Image caption The drone has helped scientists scan the top and upper parts of the stone

However, to get a full picture of the monument's geological make-up, extensive scaffolding would have been needed to laser scan it from above.

That is why a drone was used to capture the "full stone", Mr Bonenberg said.

Richard Gill, director of Ocuair, said his drone scan only took about 20 minutes to do and half a day to process.

He said: "For the laser scan they had to build the scaffolding, site the laser, complete the scan, collapse the site and then process the data.

"This will have taken days and will have needed numbers of people, so you can imagine the costs involved."

It is believed The Hemlock Stone is linked to two other significant stones in Nottinghamshire, the Druid Stone at Blidworth and Bob's Rock at Stapleford.

The stone was also subject to a myth about it being hurled by the devil and landing where it now sits on Stapleford Hill.