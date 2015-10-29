Man charged with child sex offences in Nottinghamshire

Image caption Skegby Hall, near Mansfield, was used as a children's home in the 1940s

A man has been charged with a string of child sex offences as part of an investigation into abuse at children's homes in Nottinghamshire.

Christopher Metcalfe, 68, has been charged with seven sex offences from the mid-1980s.

It is understood Mr Metcalfe is a former teacher and that some charges involve the former children's home at Skegby Hall, near Mansfield.

He is due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court on 12 November.

Mr Metcalfe is accused of raping a girl under the age of 16 and the indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14. The alleged offences are believed to have taken place between 1982 and 1987.

These are the first criminal charges brought by Nottinghamshire Police as part of Operation Xeres.

It began in April and is investigating claims of abuse in Nottinghamshire's care system dating from the 1940s to the 1990s.

The allegations relate to former children's care homes, schools and a youth detention centre.