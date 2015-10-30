Nottingham City Council takes out injunction to 'silence' campaigner

Image copyright Youtube Image caption Mickey Summers, with the megaphone, has protested loudly at council meetings and outside an official's house

A campaigner who said he was sexually abused in Nottinghamshire care homes has been banned from council premises and discussing the authority online.

Mickey Summers said he was raped as a child and has protested at meetings, claiming there has been a cover up.

Nottingham City Council has imposed an interim anti-social behaviour injunction and is taking him to court.

The authority said it will continue to help police investigate his case but his behaviour was unacceptable.

The injunction bans him from visiting all "non-residential" council premises or approaching staff and from posting "any material involving anyone from Nottingham City Council, its staff, councillors, employees or agents" on the internet.

Image caption Mickey Summers has been at the heart of a campaign to get allegations of child abuse in care homes investigated

Mr Summers, who has been at the centre of a campaign to uncover child abuse in Nottinghamshire, said: "I will not be silenced. This is a response to what happened to me as a child. How would they feel if this was their child?"

He added that he was prepared to breach the injunction and go to jail if it meant uncovering the truth.

The city council's director of children and families, Alison Michalska said they had gone to "exceptional lengths" to work with Mr Summers.

But she said his behaviour towards some members of staff - including picketing outside an official's home - was unacceptable.

Last year council officers warned they would take action but Ms Michalska said there was no improvement and so "regrettably" court proceedings had to be started.

In a statement, she added: "We remain absolutely committed to supporting and helping Mr Summers and others who are seeking answers and justice for abuse they allege they suffered in children's homes many years ago and will continue to be fully involved in supporting the police investigation."

Nottinghamshire Police currently has two investigations - Operations Daybreak and Xeres - into allegations of historic child abuse at care homes across the county.