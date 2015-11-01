Nottinghamshire police re-appeal after boy hit by car and van

Image caption The boy was injured on Nabbs Lane, at the junction with Godber Road, in Hucknall

Police have re-appealed for information a week after an 11-year-old boy was hit by two vehicles.

The youngster remains in hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by an Iveco Daily van and then an Audi A4 Quattro in Nottinghamshire.

Passers-by lifted the car so paramedics could treat the boy.

Officers are keen to speak to children who were playing in a nearby park at the time of the crash on Nabbs Lane in Hucknall on 20 October.