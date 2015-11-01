Nottingham

Nottinghamshire police re-appeal after boy hit by car and van

Nabbs Lane, at the junction with Godber Road, in Hucknall
Image caption The boy was injured on Nabbs Lane, at the junction with Godber Road, in Hucknall

Police have re-appealed for information a week after an 11-year-old boy was hit by two vehicles.

The youngster remains in hospital in a critical condition after he was struck by an Iveco Daily van and then an Audi A4 Quattro in Nottinghamshire.

Passers-by lifted the car so paramedics could treat the boy.

Officers are keen to speak to children who were playing in a nearby park at the time of the crash on Nabbs Lane in Hucknall on 20 October.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites