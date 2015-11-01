Nottingham hosts over-40s break-dancing competition

Image copyright Shawn Ryan

An over-40s break-dancing competition was held to celebrate the release of a documentary about the 1980s phenomenon.

Nottingham became Britain's unlikely epicentre of the craze with the documentary NG83 charting its rise.

Many of the original "B-Boys" returned to Rock City for the celebration, with hundreds of fans representing three generations watching with glee.

The eventual winner was awarded Deep Heat and cod liver oil to sooth aching joints and muscles.

Filmmaker Claude Knight has spent the last seven years making NG83 with a limited release in Nottingham later.

On Saturday, dozens of original B-Boys as well as their children and fans turned out for the over 40s competition with Jay Bryan, known as Spooner, crowned eventual winner.

Mr Knight said: "When we walked into Rock City and heard the music it was the exact same atmosphere as the 1980s - it was like being 16 again.

"I'm aching a bit now though."

Former Olympic sprinter Iwan Thomas, who was the first celebrity voted off this year's Strictly Come Dancing, was in Rock City filming for the BBC's The One Show.

He was not in the competition but the crowd forced him to perform some moves.

NG83 with be shown in Nottingham later and again in London next week before a nationwide release next year.

Claude Knight and other B-Boys will be on The One Show at 19:00 on Monday.