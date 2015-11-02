Nottingham death fall referred to police watchdog
The death of a man who twice apparently jumped from a building has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.
Nottinghamshire Police were present when the man fell from a building in the Radford area of Nottingham on Friday evening.
A witness told the Nottingham Post he survived the first fall before running to another flat and falling again.
Police are not treating the death of the man, in his mid-30s, as suspicious.
Officers were called to Waterloo Road at about 19:30 GMT.