Nottingham death fall referred to police watchdog

The death of a man who twice apparently jumped from a building has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Nottinghamshire Police were present when the man fell from a building in the Radford area of Nottingham on Friday evening.

A witness told the Nottingham Post he survived the first fall before running to another flat and falling again.

Police are not treating the death of the man, in his mid-30s, as suspicious.

Officers were called to Waterloo Road at about 19:30 GMT.