Nottingham City Council drops an injunction against sex abuse campaigner

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mickey Summers, with the megaphone, has protested loudly at council meetings and outside an official's house

An injunction against a child abuse campaigner has been dropped after he agreed not to engage in abusive or threatening behaviour.

Nottingham City Council had threatened to get a full injunction against Mickey Summers after he staged a series of disruptive protests.

Mr Summers had been told he could be jailed after targeting council meetings and a member of staff.

He was already banned from council buildings under an interim injunction.

'Child rape'

Mr Summers said he was raped as a child and has protested at meetings, claiming there has been a cover up.

A city council spokesman said: "We reluctantly took this action against Mr Summers due to the way his behaviour was impacting unacceptably on members of the public and our staff.

"We will continue to do all we can to support him finding answers and justice for abuse he alleges he suffered in children's homes around 50 years ago."

The council added: "We are satisfied that Mr Summers has now given the County Court a promise to comply with terms broadly set out in the injunction.

"This carries with it the same sanctions as a breach of an injunction would, but avoids the necessity and cost of a trial."

Image caption Mickey Summers has been at the heart of a campaign to get allegations of child abuse in care homes investigated

Mr Summers, who has been at the centre of a campaign to uncover child abuse in Nottinghamshire, had claimed he was being "silenced".

Nottinghamshire Police currently has two investigations - Operations Daybreak and Xeres - into allegations of historic child abuse at care homes across the county.