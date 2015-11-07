'Pioneer' jockey Hayley Turner takes part in final races

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hayley Turner sits on the shoulders of jockeys Robert Winston and Pat Cosgrave during her farewell presentation

British sportswoman Hayley Turner, considered by many to be the greatest female jockey of all time, has taken part in her final races.

The 32-year-old, from Nottinghamshire, retired at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday afternoon.

Turner rode her first winner 15 years ago and has since gone on to be victorious in more than 750 races, including 100 during 2008.

Horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght said she was a "pioneer".

Turner, from Southwell, said she was pleased she was retiring by choice and not through injury.

She said: "Maybe in a couple of months' time it will hit me because I've got quite a big hole to fill now as I've been busy the last 15 years.

"I don't think anything will compare to what I've been doing."

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen met Hayley Turner after a victory in 2010

Lysaght said she raised the profile of female jockeys "enormously".

He said: "She's been a pioneer... at the forefront of making certain that [female jockeys] are part of everything.

"She's also been a very strong bubbly personality that people have tended to latch on to and really like.

"There are a lot of people coming through who have definitely used Hayley Turner as a role model."

Turner rode five times at Doncaster and finished second on Buonarroti in the November Handicap at 15:30, her final competitive ride.