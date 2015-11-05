Plans to open Newark Toot Hill Free School in Nottinghamshire

Image copyright Google Image caption Toot Hill School, in Bingham, Nottinghamshire, was rated outstanding by an education watchdog in December 2011

Plans to open a new free school in Nottinghamshire have been announced.

The Torch Academy Gateway Trust, which would run the Newark Toot Hill Free School, said the proposals were part of a response to future demand.

Last year, revised plans for the Newark School of Enterprise were rejected by the government, which said it could not "reach the high bar we have set".

The trust also runs academies in Sherwood, Nottingham and Bingham and Market Warsop, Nottinghamshire.

The organisation said the new school would have up to 120 students, aged 11-18, in the first year and about 100 students in each year group as it grows.

It believes a new housing development in Newark would put pressure on existing local secondary schools in the future, thus creating a need for a school in the area.

Robert Jenrick, Conservative MP for Newark, said there are about 1,000 young people leaving Newark each day to study in schools in surrounding areas.

"The opportunity Toot Hill presents finally challenges the drift of children elsewhere in the county, the proposal of Newark Toot Hill would welcome in a new era of education to the area," he said.

"We're depriving children of an education in their home town and therefore depriving the town of Newark."

However, in response to the Newark School of Enterprise plans, a Nottinghamshire County Councillor had previously said there was not a student demand for the free school.

The trust already operates Nottingham Free School in Sherwood, Nottingham and Toot Hill School in Bingham and Meden School in Market Warsop, both in Nottinghamshire.

The site for the new free school, which could open in 2017 if approved by the Department for Education, is yet to be identified.

What is a free school?

Free schools can be established by a number of organisations - groups of parents, teachers, charities, businesses, universities, trusts, religious or voluntary groups - but they are funded directly by central government

They can be run by an "education provider" - an organisation or company brought in by the group setting up the school - but they are not allowed to make a profit

Free schools were much talked about in the run-up to the general election in May 2010. They were the flagship policy of the then shadow education secretary, Michael Gove

They are subject to inspections by England's schools watchdog, Ofsted, just as other schools are, usually within two years' of opening