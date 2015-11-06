Bassetlaw MP John Mann in Christmas 'Stilton' plea

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Under current EU law Stilton can only be produced in Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, and has to be made with pasteurised milk

An MP is calling on the government to rethink its stance on cheeses that can be officially called Stilton.

John Mann said the government was denying people a traditional Christmas by not allowing a blue cheese made in his constituency to bear the name.

The Bassetlaw MP was referring to Stichelton, which transgresses rules as it is made with unpasteurised milk.

Mr Mann also tabled an early day motion warning the government to avoid a repeat of the Cheese Wars of the 1760s.

Farming minister George Eustice said a consensus was needed from Stilton producers before recipe changes are accepted.

Cheese and biscuits

Speaking in the Commons, Labour's John Mann told the minister: "The English Christmas could not exist without Stilton cheese and yet you are refusing to allow the name Stilton to be given to the only English cheese made in the traditional way, because of bureaucracy from Defra and you."

He asked the minister: "Will you accept a full Stilton to give to the cabinet, perhaps provide the biscuits to go with it, in order that they can understand the price being paid by denying England its true traditional English cheese, and thereby rethink?"

Mr Eustice replied: "I think the company you're referring to is one called Stichelton, which... produces a cheese using raw milk that actually commands a premium over Stilton.

"When it comes to changing the protected food name status for Stilton, the reality is every single Stilton producer opposed such change and we do believe... there should be an idea of consensus before you impose changes to recipes on producers."

Stichelton is similar to Stilton but does not use pasteurised milk, meaning it cannot use the official name - Its name is taken from a spelling of Stilton village in the 1086 Domesday Book

Under current EU law Stilton can only be produced in Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, and not in Stilton, Cambridgeshire, where there has been a long-running battle over the use of the name and the origins of the cheese.