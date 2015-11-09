Nottingham Forest to 'take action' over pitch invasion against Derby County

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police and stewards had to deal with fans who ran onto the pitch

Nottingham Forest has promised to take "any necessary action" against fans who were involved in a pitch invasion following Friday's victory over East Midlands rivals Derby County.

Several supporters went on to the City Ground pitch and let off smoke bombs after Forest sealed their 1-0 win.

Rams midfielder Bradley Johnson was also confronted by a fan.

Seven fans were arrested during the match and subsequent disorder in a car-park area after the game, police said.

Image copyright Laurence Griffiths Image caption Smoke bombs were also let off, engulfing the ground in red haze

"An investigation is under way following the pitch incursion," Nottinghamshire Police confirmed.

Derby County said it will not be "making any comment on the events that followed the final whistle".

Friday's match was attended by 25,114 fans.