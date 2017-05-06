Eddie Bilbey: Death of young boxer prompts fundraiser

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Eddie Bilbey was described as being "like a dad" to his younger brothers

A fundraising event is to be held in memory of a 17-year-old boy who died after an amateur boxing match.

Eddie Bilbey, from Ripley, Derbyshire, died shortly after the bout in South Normanton on 24 March.

The teenager was a Nottingham Forest supporter and the event will reflect this, with ex-players due to attend.

Organiser Rhyce Hallsworth said the Eddie's family had been "overwhelmed" by the love and support shown following his death.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Eddie Bilbey died when he arrived at the hospital following an amateur boxing match

Eddie was competing in an East Midlands youth welterweight contest. He collapsed and later died in hospital.

Mike Shinfield, the boy's step-grandfather, who owns Somercotes Elite Boxing Academy where Eddie was a member, told the BBC that he was fit and healthy and there were no concerns relating to his health.

A post-mortem examination into how the teenager died has taken place, but the cause of death will not be made public until May.

Mr Hallsworth, who coaches one of Eddie's brothers at football, said: "The [Bilbey] family have been going through a torrid time and it was a case of what can we do to help?

"They are a lovely family and they help a lot of other people so we needed to do something for them.

"Eddie was a fine young man, dedicated to his sport, always happy to chat and a genuine credit to his family."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jonny Owen (front) who made a film about Nottingham Forest is due to DJ at the fundraising event

He said money raised from the event will go towards charity Bloomin Dementia and the Eddie Bilbey Foundation, which has been set up in the teenager's memory to help support other young boxers.

Nottingham Forest fans started a round of applause for Eddie during the 17th minute of the match against Huddersfield on 8 April.

Mr Hallsworth said Reds fans have been "absolutely fantastic".

The ticketed event is due to be held at Saltbox, in Nottingham, on Sunday, ahead of Forest's match against Ipswich Town.