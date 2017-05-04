Polls open in Leicestershire County Council elections

Image copyright PA

Polling stations across Leicestershire have opened for the elections to decide who runs the county council.

Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00 to 22:00 BST.

The Conservatives won 30 of the 55 seats on the council at the 2013 elections, but have since gained a councillor due to a defection, giving them a majority of seven.

The election count will start on Friday and results will be published on the council's website.