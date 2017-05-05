Chilwell armed police respond to road crash

Armed police have arrested a man on suspicion of having a gun with intent to cause fear of violence after a car crash in Nottinghamshire.

The collision, at School Lane and Field Lane in Chilwell at about 14:00 BST, involved at least two vehicles

The 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries which are thought to have been caused during the crash.

Officers said what is thought to be a firearm was found near the scene.

The National Police Air Support Service was also involved in the operation.

Witness Ali Willetts said: "When I came out I saw a lot of people around and I saw the car in the middle of the road which had been rolling.

"I saw the passenger outside the car on the road with the police around talking to him.

"He was shouting in pain and that is when the armed police turned up - it was very scary."