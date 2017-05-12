Nottingham

Charges after Chilwell car crash sawn-off shotgun find

Crash scene
Image caption The crash led to the discovery of the shotgun

Two men have been charged after a sawn-off shotgun was found following a car crash in Nottinghamshire.

The collision, at School Lane and Field Lane in Chilwell on 5 May, involved at least two vehicles.

A 24-year-old man was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of a shortened shotgun.

Another man, 23, arrested on Thursday in Bulwell, has been charged with the same offences and dangerous driving.

Both men have been remanded into custody.
Image caption The crash involved at least two vehicles

