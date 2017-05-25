Nottinghamshire man charged over 1987 care home rape

Image copyright Google Image caption The children's home involved has since been renamed Clayfields House

A man has been charged with rape in the 1980s at a secure unit in Nottingham.

Dean Gathercole, 52, of Westcliffe Avenue, Radcliffe-on-Trent has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and two counts of rape.

The attacks are alleged to have taken place in 1987 at Amberdale Observation and Assessment Centre, Stapleford.

Officers from Operation Equinox, which is investigating historical sexual abuse in care homes, said the offences all related to the same victim.

Mr Gathercole is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates Court on 22 June 2017.