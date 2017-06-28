Grenfell cladding on Nottingham Trent University halls

Image caption The Byron residences were opened in 2013 for students at Nottingham Trent University

Students have been moved from university tower blocks after they were found to have the same cladding as the Grenfell Tower block in London.

Three of seven blocks at Byron House at Nottingham Trent University have the Reynobond ACM PE panels.

The university and the building owners are working with the local fire service to decide the next course of action.

Nottingham Trent University said 30 students in the blocks were relocated to alternative rooms.

The nine-storey Bryon House is located on Shakespeare Street directly above the university's student union facilities.

National Student Union vice-president Shelley Asquith said: "We are demanding the government takes immediate action to ensure all halls are included in fire safety checks.

"This needs to happen urgently to reassure students due to enrol in September."

Image caption The halls have regular alarm testing and fire drills as well as a 24/7 concierge system

At least 79 people are feared to have been killed in the blaze at Grenfell Tower in London on 14 June.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called for major national investigation into the use of cladding on high-rise towers.

The university and University Partnerships Programme, which owns and runs the Nottingham halls, said they are "liaising with the fire service as a matter of urgency to agree an appropriate course of action".

They said the blocks have "an extremely high-standard fire detection and alarm system, regular alarm testing and fire drills".

The £60m Nottingham complex has a total of 559 student rooms and was completed in September 2013.

Earlier this week in Edinburgh, it was revealed that the same panels were being used on parts of a new hall of residence at Napier University.

The cladding will be removed as a precautionary measure.

Cladding from 120 high-rise buildings in 37 local authority areas in England has now failed fire safety tests which were carried out in the aftermath of the tragedy.