Arrests after baby's death in Whitemoor, Nottingham

A 12-week-old baby boy has died after paramedics were called following reports he was not breathing.

A man aged 33 and a woman aged 23 were arrested in relation to the incident and have been released while inquiries continue.

Paramedics were called to a property in Reydon Drive, Whitemoor, Nottingham, to help the baby.

He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre but pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Officers attended the scene, after being called by their East Midlands Ambulance Service colleagues, and put a police cordon in place.

Nottinghamshire Police said an investigation had began and officers were awaiting the results of a post-mortem examination, which is due to be conducted early next week.