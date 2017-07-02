Hate charges over 'pork mosque attack' in Sherwood

From the section

Image caption A Muslim community group took over the former Fiveways pub in 2015

Two men have been charged with hate offences after meat, believed to be pork, was allegedly smeared on the front door of a mosque.

Nottinghamshire Police began investigating after the attack on the Al-Quba Masjid mosque in Sherwood, in the early hours of 18 June.

Two men, aged 27 and 30, have been charged with racially aggravated public order offences.

They are due before Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 1 August.

The 27-year-old man has also been charged with criminal damage.