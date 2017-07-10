Mansfield radio station hit by 'winker' song hijacker

Image caption Ivor Biggun frontman Robert "Doc" Cox was a regular face on 1980s show That's Life

An adult-themed song has been played on a local radio station in a series of rogue broadcasts.

Mansfield 103.2 has reportedly been targeted eight times in the past month.

Outside broadcasts are being hijacked and replaced with The Winker's Song by comedy band Ivor Biggun.

The station said attempts to catch the culprit had so far failed and some listeners had complained "their children have started humming the song".

Station manager Tony Delahunty said the latest occasion was on Sunday when a live interview from the town's Party in the Market event was interrupted by a male voice shouting, then the song playing.

Mobile transmitter

He said: "We have had calls from people who have found it hilarious, while some have raised their concerns, including our competitors, and a lot of people in the industry are aghast at how difficult it is to stop these people.

"For listeners under the age of 11 travelling to school, it can be a very offensive thing for them to hear, so I just want it to stop.

"But I would also love to see who it is and have them caught."

"There's absolutely nothing we can do," he continued.

"The first time we reported it to the police, but they said they would have to catch him in the act. Our transmitter people can't do anything because the person is using a mobile transmitter."

Ivor Biggun is fronted by Robert "Doc" Cox, best known for his appearances on BBC TV's That's Life programme. The band has released four albums of double-entendre filled songs.

Criminal activity

Mr Delahunty said communications regulator Ofcom had tried to track the offender on three occasions but had so far also been unsuccessful.

A spokesperson said: "Ofcom takes malicious radio interference extremely seriously.

"Our Spectrum Engineering Officers are working closely with Mansfield 103.2 to trace and identify those responsible for these criminal activities."

They added maliciously causing interference was a criminal act that carries a maximum punishment of two years' imprisonment and an unlimited fine.