Owen Jenkins death: Hundreds pay tribute to 'hero' 12-year-old

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Owen Jenkins, 12, died while trying to rescue a girl from a weir

Bikers have led a tribute to a 12-year-old "hero" who died while trying to rescue a girl from a weir.

Owen Jenkins' body was found in the River Trent near Beeston Marina and Beeston Weir following a major search on 10 July.

A ride to the weir and a minute's silence there was organised by Nottz Bikerz, whose founder Kieron Thomas knew Owen.

Hundreds of people also joined the procession on foot.

Image caption The tribute was organised by Nottz Bikerz

Owen's great aunt, Liz Ryan, said: "He went in the water to save a girl and help her get out, and he couldn't swim much himself.

"We don't know the full story but all we know is that he is a hero."

Image caption People wore T-shirts in Owen's memory

Image caption Hundreds of people came out to pay tribute to Owen Jenkins

Owen had played rugby for Nottingham Casuals RFC since he was seven and was a pupil at Chilwell School.

Head teacher Ian Brierly described him as an "enthusiastic and gregarious young man".

"He was an exceptional sportsman and we recently celebrated his success from sports day when he broke several long-standing school records; most notably the 200m," he said.

"Owen was a key member of our community and we are heartbroken at his loss."

Image caption Many joined the procession on foot