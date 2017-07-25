Junior Fuller murder: Dwayne Johnson jailed over 'party' stabbing

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Dwayne Johnson stabbed Junior Fuller at a party being held to honour another stab victim in Sneinton

A man has been jailed for life over the murder of a father-of-three at a party held to honour another stabbing victim who died a day earlier.

Dwayne Johnson, 29, stabbed Junior Fuller, 38, in Mill View Close, Sneinton, Nottingham, on 11 December.

Mr Fuller hosted a party for Martin Maughan, 27, who had been stabbed at a property in nearby West Walk.

Johnson, of The Meadows, Nottingham, was sentenced to a minimum of 21 years in prison at Leicester Crown Court.

He was found guilty of murder on Monday.

At a separate trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Ben Richardson, 19, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Mr Maughan.

The two stabbings were not directly linked, police said at the time of the killings.

Image caption Junior Fuller died after being found with stab wounds to his chest in Mill View Close, Sneinton

Sentencing Johnson, Judge Stuart Rafferty said Mr Fuller had told everyone to leave his house, and hit Johnson - who admitted drinking heavily and having taken skunk cannabis - when the defendant objected.

"Whilst he may have struck the first blow, it was you that provoked him to do so," he said.

The fight then went into the garden, the court heard, where Mr Fuller was stabbed three times, including once through the heart.

'Senseless attack'

Judge Rafferty said Johnson's response was "wholly wrong and utterly disproportionate" and described the defendant's account to the jury during the trial as "wholly untruthful".

Det Insp Justine Wilson, from Nottinghamshire Police, described the incident as a "senseless and vicious attack".

Mr Fuller's mother Anne said the family "take some comfort" from the sentence, but said "no length of sentence will ever repair our loss".

"Not only did we lose our son and brother, three young children have lost their father," she said.

"We are pleased that the jury saw through Johnson's lies and reached its guilty verdict."

Richardson of Main Road, Gedling, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the start of his trial.

He was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on 17 October.