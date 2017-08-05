Owen Jenkins death: Funeral for 'hero' river rescue boy

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Owen Jenkins died while trying to rescue a girl from a weir

A funeral is due to take place for a 12-year-old "hero" who died while trying to rescue a girl from a weir.

Owen Jenkins' body was found in the River Trent near Beeston Marina and Beeston Weir following a major search on 10 July.

On 23 July, hundreds of bikers took part in a ride to the weir as part of a tribute to the schoolboy.

The funeral service is due to take place at Bramcote Crematorium at about 14:00 BST.

His mother Nicola Jenkins, who has urged mourners to wear purple and red tops, her son's favourite colours, said the service was a chance to celebrate his life.

Writing about Owen on her Facebook page, she said: "You will always be remembered for your heroic actions, you gave your life to save others.

"We will always have you in our hearts forever."

Image caption Dozens of firefighters and police officers were called to Beeston Marina

A major search operation was launched following reports a boy had gone into the River Trent off Riverside Road at about 18:00 on 10 July.

The rescue operation included seven fire engines, 28 police officers and three boats, but about four hours later Owen's body was found.

It later emerged that he had fallen in the river while saving a girl who got into difficulty.

Image copyright Nottingham Casuals RFC Image caption Owen Jenkins played for Nottingham Casuals RFC

A Facebook post by the boy's rugby team, Nottingham Casuals RFC, said Owen was loved by his teammates and everyone he came into contact with.

Ian Brierly, head teacher at Chilwell School where Owen was a student, described him as an "enthusiastic and gregarious young man".

Anna Soubry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, who said Owen had "lost his life in the Trent trying to help others", has called for government action to co-ordinate safety measures around open water.