Cotgrave cash machine stolen in supermarket ram raid

A cash machine has been stolen in a ram raid on a Nottinghamshire supermarket.

A telehandler vehicle was used to smash a wall at the rear of the Sainsbury's Local store on Bingham Road in Cotgrave at about 04:00 BST on Monday.

The cash machine was taken away in another vehicle described as a white vehicle, possibly an Audi, police said.

Officers have sealed off the area and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward. The main part of the shop appears to have been undamaged.