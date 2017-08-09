'Mind-boggling' Cotgrave rubbish dump faces legal action

Image copyright Martyn Staley Image caption The site has been the scene of a number of fires

A deadline to clear a "disgusting" field of rubbish in Nottinghamshire is close to expiring.

The dump, which is thought to cover at least half an acre and is several feet thick, is on private land near Owthorpe Road, Cotgrave.

Fire crews have been called to the site several times, most recently at the weekend.

Nottinghamshire County Council said an Enforcement Notice to clear the site by 1 September had been served.

Image caption The waste was originally stored in large bales but these have mostly been split open

According to people living nearby, much of the waste had been stored in large plastic bundles but these had been opened when fires started.

Jonathan Smith, from the council, confirmed they had served the notice in April.

He said: "This activity has been done without planning permission and without the prior knowledge of the county council.

"An enforcement notice requiring the removal of all waste from the site and restoration to its former condition has been served on the landowners and other parties who we believe have an interest in the site."

If this is not obeyed the council can clear the land and recover costs and the landowner could face court action.

Tessa Bunby posted on a Cotgrave Facebook page: "I'm sure there is a process to these things but the [local authority] being aware since April is mind-boggling".

Resident Drew Willie said: "You only have to look at it, it is disgusting and it is going to cost a fortune to clean it up.

"There is probably a lot of hazardous waste, the kids are going to come up here and set fire to it again and the fire brigade will have to come and put it out.

"And it is just a waste of resources, all from somebody being irresponsible and dumping stuff here they shouldn't."