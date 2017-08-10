Murder arrest over Carlton Cemetery body exhumation

Image copyright Google Image caption Jennifer Blackwell's body was exhumed from Carlton Cemetery in the early hours of Thursday

The body of a woman who died more than three months ago has been exhumed because police now believe she was murdered.

Jennifer Blackwell, 43, died on 28 April but police believed the circumstances to be "non-suspicious".

However, her body was exhumed from Carlton Cemetery in Nottinghamshire in the early hours of Thursday.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday morning.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was "an unusual and extraordinarily sensitive matter".

Det Supt Rob Griffin added: "Jennifer's family have been, and will be kept updated and supported throughout this extremely distressing time and have requested privacy as I'm sure you can understand.

"They are very supportive of the work we are doing and we are accommodating their wishes as part of the very sensitive task at hand."

The force has not yet disclosed where Ms Blackwell died.

Police said their investigation to establish the cause of Ms Blackwell's death began "following a review, in consultation with HM Coroner and a family".