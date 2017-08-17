Newark murder arrest after woman dies in house

Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was found at an address on Mill Gate

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Nottinghamshire.

Police were called to an address in Mill Gate, Newark-on-Trent at just after 17:10 BST on Wednesday.

A force spokesman said an attempt was made to save the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details of the suspect or victim have been release. The force are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.