Vehicles left dangling as car park collapses in Nottingham

Image caption No-one was injured in the collapse

Vehicles have been left dangling from the edge of a city centre car park after it partially collapsed.

Part of a wall came away at the NCP Nottingham City site in Cumberland Place shortly after 04:00 BST.

A spokesman for NCP said the front facia had "fallen" and road closures were in place.

Structural engineers are at the scene assessing the situation. No-one was injured in the collapse.

Image caption It is not yet known when the car park will reopen

George Cooke, of Scunthorpe, had parked his car at the site and was staying nearby.

"I heard a bang at about 03:30 BST," he said.

"I was not sure what it was, I looked out the window, but couldn't see anything.

"I came back and cars were over hanging the car park. It was a bit of a shock. Thankfully one was not mine."

Image caption Staff and structural engineers are on site

The spokesman for the NCP said staff were on site helping any customers who had cars inside the building.

It is not yet known when the car park will reopen.