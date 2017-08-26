Carlton murder: Arrests after body found in flat

Image caption Police have been guarding the entrance to the block of flats

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a flat in a Nottingham suburb.

Officers were called to Walton Court, Carlton, at about 05:30 BST, where a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested and remain in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police have not revealed how the man died and have appealed to the public for information regarding what happened.