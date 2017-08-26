Carlton murder: Arrests after body found in flat
- 26 August 2017
Nottingham
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man at a flat in a Nottingham suburb.
Officers were called to Walton Court, Carlton, at about 05:30 BST, where a 58-year-old man was pronounced dead.
A 31-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested and remain in police custody.
Nottinghamshire Police have not revealed how the man died and have appealed to the public for information regarding what happened.