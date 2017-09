Image caption Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the boy collapsing

A teenager has been charged with manslaughter after the death of a 14-year-old boy more than four months ago.

Police were called to Tenbury Crescent in Aspley, Nottingham, on 20 April following a report a boy had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Reece Seagrave was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cole Machin, 18, of Albury Drive, Nottingham, has been charged with his manslaughter and is due to appear before magistrates' in October.