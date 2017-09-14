Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash.

A 26-year-old man died after the crash involving two motorcycles in Nottingham just before 23:30 BST on Wednesday.

The man is also being held for theft of a motorcycle and is in police custody.

Nottinghamshire Police has launched an investigation following the collision in Wollaton Road, at the junction with Eton Grove.

Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dash-cam footage to get in touch.